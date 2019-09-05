WATCH: 6-Year-Old Gives Up Disney Trip To Help Hurricane Victims

<p>A 6-year-old in South Carolina is giving up a trip to Disney World to help hurricane victims. Jermaine Bell was saving his money for a birthday trip to Florida, but once Dorian started forcing people out of their homes, his priorities changed. He stood along a highway with two handmade signs offering evacuees free hot dogs, chips, and water.</p>