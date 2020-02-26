Apple Watch EXPLOSION Prank (Gone Wrong!)

Wednesday, February 26th 2020, 6:39 am

By: News On 6

February 24th is Steve Job’s birthday. Do you think he could have foreseen any wild pranks like this occurring in his stores?

Watch as this man tries to get a refund for a severely damaged 18K gold Apple Watch!

Credit for this video goes to Newsflare.com member at Newsflare.com/TechRax

Information contained on this page is provided by an independent third-party content provider. Frankly and this Site make no warranties or representations in connection therewith. If you are affiliated with this page and would like it removed please contact pressreleases@franklymedia.com