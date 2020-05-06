Wednesday, May 6th 2020, 10:43 am
Cal Day joined News On 6 in June 2020.
A native of Green Country, Day grew up and graduated high school in Owasso. He later attended the University of Oklahoma and was an anchor and award-winning reporter for OU Nightly.
Day returns to News On 6 after interning at the station during his time at OU. He’s excited to return home and work for Tulsa’s leader in local news.
In his spare time, he enjoys exploring the Tulsa area and keeping up with the Sooners. He’s always excited to meet new people and is looking forward to telling your story.
