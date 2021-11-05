×
Friday, November 5th 2021, 7:25 am
By: News On 6
Daily Pledge: Tori Stiles
Little Tori Stiles leads us in Friday's Daily Pledge.
Daily Pledge: Ms. Wuellner's 3rd Grade Class
News On 6
Ms. Wuellner's 3rd grade class from Jenks East Elementary recites the pledge of allegiance on Friday, December 3.
Daily Pledge: Ms. O'Toole's 2nd Grade Class From Jenks East Elementary
News On 6
From Jenks East Elementary, Ms. O'Toole's second grade class from Jenks East Elementary recites the pledge of allegiance on Thursday, December 2.
Daily Pledge: Mrs. Duck's 4th Grade Class
News On 6
Mrs. Duck's fourth grade class from Beggs Elementary recites the pledge of allegiance on Wednesday, December 1.
View More Stories
Top Headlines
First Lady Dr. Jill Biden Concludes Oklahoma Trip Focused On Cherokee Language
Chinh Doan
First Lady Dr. Jill Biden spent about four and a half hours in Green Country, visiting the Cherokee Nation's Language Immersion School along with U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland.
Chief: Michigan Suspect’s Parents Found Hiding In Building
Associated Press
The parents of a teen accused of killing four students in a shooting at Oxford High School were found hiding in a Detroit building early Saturday, several hours after a prosecutor filed involuntary manslaughter charges against them, officials said.
Big 12 Championship Preview: OSU Prepares For Its First-Ever Big 12 Title Game
Nate Kotisso
It was 10 years ago when Brandon Weeden quarterbacked a Cowboy team that earned the distinction of being the Big 12’s best. This time around, they’ll have to be the last team standing on an artificial turf in Arlington, Texas.
Holland Hall Repeat As 3A State Champs, Defeat Lincoln Cristian
Jonathan Huskey
Holland Hall defeated Lincoln Cristian 24-16 to become 3A state champs for the second straight year.
12 Dogs Rescued From Abandoned Bartlesville Home
Grant Stephens
12 dogs are getting medical treatment after they were rescued from an abandoned home in Bartlesville this week. Animal control officers say the dogs were alone for weeks with no food and very little water. When the dogs were first brought to Tonya Pete at the Washington County SPCA - she knew they had a long road to recovery.
Muskogee Man's Car Destroyed By Person Driving Stolen Truck
Ashlyn Brothers
A Muskogee man is searching for answers after hearing a crash while at a friend's house and running outside to find a — truck still in drive — ramming into his car, with the driver nowhere to be found.
View More Stories