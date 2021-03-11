Kaitlyn Burghoff, Director of Digital Sales

As Tulsa's Director of Digital Sales, Kaitlyn Burghoff directs and supports digital sales efforts across our extensive range of digital properties including both television and radio.

By: News On 6

Kaitlyn, an Oklahoma native and graduate of Oklahoma State University, previously worked with Griffin as a Digital Account Executive with our Oklahoma City team and interim Digital Sales Manager in 2017.

Other roles included Business Development Manager for the Houston Texans and Account Executive for KHOU before returning to Griffin as Tulsa Digital Sales Manager.

Through her career, Kaitlyn has gained extensive experience in marketing, advertising, sponsorship, media and digital media including Display, Targeting and Retargeting, Email, Social, SEO, SEM and OTT.

If you're interested in online advertising in the Tulsa market, you can reach Kaitlyn by phone at 918-732-6004 or by email.