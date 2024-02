News On 6 is continuing to recognize veterans across Green Country who are making a difference in their communities. Today, we are recognizing Petty Officer First Class Raheem Johnson.

He's served in the military for 18 years and currently works as a Navy recruiter in Norman.

Raheem, thank you for your service.