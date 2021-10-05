News On 6 Raising Money For The Food For Kids Program

The Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma and News On 6 want to make sure no child goes hungry, so we're raising money to help! When you donate to Food for Kids this year, you can weigh in on which News On 6 anchor team you'd like to see kiss a pig on television.

-

The Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma and News On 6 want to make sure no child goes hungry, so we're raising money to help!

When you donate to Food for Kids this year, you can weigh in on which News On 6 anchor team you'd like to see kiss a pig on television.

Each person who donates will choose between the morning team and the evening team.

The team with the most cash will kiss a pig.

For more information, click here or text PIG to 79640.

Standard text messaging rates apply. Every dollar you give will be matched by the Masonic Fraternity up to $35,000.