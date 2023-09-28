News On 6 Contest To Help 'Food For Kids' Returns To Tulsa State Fair

A fan favorite is back again for the Tulsa State Fair as the "Kiss the Pig" contest returns for 2023. News On 6's Craig Day was live at the fairgrounds with more on how you can support the Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma's "Food For Kids" program.

By: News On 6

A fan favorite is back again for the Tulsa State Fair as the "Kiss the Pig" contest returns for 2023. It's all a part of our effort to help raise money for an important cause.

You can text "PIG" to 79640 to donate to Food for Kids. Make sure to vote and stay tuned in to see who gets to kiss the pig!

CLICK HERE for more information about the Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma.