Coweta Public Schools Begins Fall Break Early After Storm Forces Class Cancelations


Monday, October 11th 2021, 1:52 pm

By: Gabe Castillo


COWETA, Oklahoma -

Coweta Public Schools has canceled classes on Monday and Tuesday and has chosen to begin fall break early due to severe weather.

Originally, the district was set to begin fall break on Wednesday, October 13, however, due to the impact of severe weather that struck Coweta on Sunday evening, the break will instead begin on Monday.

According to the district's website, there will be no virtual or in-person options available to any CPS students.

School officials are expected to survey damage left behind by Sunday's storms.

It is currently unclear if classes will resume on Tuesday.


This is a developing story, stay with News On 6 for the latest updates.

