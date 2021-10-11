Coweta Public Schools Begins Fall Break Early After Storm Forces Class Cancelations

By: Gabe Castillo

Coweta Public Schools has canceled classes on Monday and Tuesday and has chosen to begin fall break early due to severe weather.

Originally, the district was set to begin fall break on Wednesday, October 13, however, due to the impact of severe weather that struck Coweta on Sunday evening, the break will instead begin on Monday.

According to the district's website, there will be no virtual or in-person options available to any CPS students.

School officials are expected to survey damage left behind by Sunday's storms.

