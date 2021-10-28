Tulsa 3rd Grader Receives Special Award From TPD For Helping The Homeless

A third-grade student at Metro Christian Academy got a special award from the Tulsa Police Department for helping the homeless as part of a school project.

He said he and his mom saw our recent story on homelessness and it inspired him to make a difference. Third-grader Wyatt Watson said he loves third grade. He has great teachers, friends, and loves reading and lacrosse.

“It's been fun," he said.

Alyssa Quarles teaches Bible, Grammar, and Writing and Wyatt’s in her class. She said this year, she wanted to assign a project that would help the kids understand the Bible in real life.

"I wanted to make it practical," she said. "We did a new unit all about being and doing what we’re learning.”

She asked students to think of a community issue to focus on, and Wyatt picked homelessness after he and his mom saw the big need in Tulsa.

“I went online with my mom and looked at things that the homeless need," Wyatt said.

Wyatt made packages full of things like food, toiletries, and clothes.

“Wyatt's bags were a cool way to see, 'look how practical we can be,'" said Quarles.

Wyatt and his mom saw our recent story about homeless camps near 91st and Riverside. Tulsa police Sgt. Luke Flanagan showed us the reality of living conditions and how many people are homeless.

So, Wyatt’s mom decided to reach out to the police, and see if they could help get Wyatt’s bags delivered.

Sgt. Flanagan didn't hesitate.

“He gave me a police badge and a coin the policemen collected," Wyatt said. “That was really cool.”

Sgt. Flanagan said he was impressed by Wyatt’s generosity and said simple acts of kindness like this are helping so many people.

"It's so cool as an educator to see the kids taking what we’re talking about out of the boundaries of school," Quarles said.

Tulsa police said the help came at a perfect time since it’s getting colder and say the need is great if people want to help.