Glenpool Teacher Finds New Way To Teach Students About 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre

Students from Glenpool High School spent the day in Tulsa, learning about the 1921 Race Massacre. Their teacher says they need to know the past to walk through the future.

"The whole purpose of this trip is for hope," said Glenpool High School teacher, Mike Doudican.

It might be raining and cold- but these high schoolers from Glenpool are getting an education, that their teacher hopes they will never forget.

"I wasn't taught this in school, but you all get that opportunity for hope," said Doudican.

Mike Doudican teaches Civil Rights History and is taking his students on a teaching scavenger hunt.

"This is our history as a state starting in the 1500s and then it goes, if you will notice from the trail of tears, goes all the way up to the civil war then statehood. Then we get into Black Wall Street," said Doudican.

Some students say they have heard about the 1921 Race Massacre before- others say they were learning about it for the first time.

"I remember my brother mentioning it once, but I was kind of little," said 17-Year-Old, Abby Barnhart.

"My dad taught me about it in 5th grade....he thought it wasn't going to be taught in school," said 18-Year-Old, Brian Aikins.

"My grandparents taught me some stuff about it, but I have learned more here today," said 17-Year-Old, Jordan Blades

They walked through the hallways of the Greenwood Cultural center, ending their tour watching the stories of real people who witnessed the horrors of the Massacre or lost family members.

"It is horrific- the worst part is that we let people forget. We let people forget this happened," said 18-Year-Old Daniel Miller.

They walked down Greenwood, grabbed lunch at Wanda J's, and then in the rain, made their way to Reconciliation Park.

"I think it is eye-opening really the devastation that happened here 100 years ago and to see what it looks like today," said Aikins.

In order for his students to do Something Good in the future, Mike believes they need to know the truth of the past even its horrors.

"To have them actually come down here is truly a blessing for me," said Doudican.