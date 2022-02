Tuesday, November 23rd 2021, 5:28 pm

Watch: What To Expect From The New Discovery Lab At The Gathering Place

Crews are making progress on the new Discovery Lab at Gathering Place near 313st and Riverside.

The new, 50,000 square foot facility will have all kinds of interactive exhibits for your family.

The project is expected to be done soon. Meagan Farley from KKT Architects and Dr. Ray Vandiver are in studio to talk more about what we can expect with the new space.