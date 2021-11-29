OHP Troopers Investigate After Body Discovered Along I-44

By: Gabe Castillo

-

Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) Troopers are investigating after a body was discovered on I-44.

Troopers say the remains were located on the side of the road along I-44 eastbound near the Broken Arrow Expressway on Monday morning.

Troopers were notified after ODOT crews were called to clean up what they thought was a dead animal on the road. Upon closer inspection, crews believed the remains to be human.

According to Troopers, the individual was run over several times before it was discovered to be human remains.

Troopers say the remains show signs that the person killed may have been female.

The individual killed has not yet been identified.





This is a developing story, stay with News On 6 for the latest updates.