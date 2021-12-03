Tulsa Police Investigate After Driver Crashes Car Into Creek


Friday, December 3rd 2021, 6:47 am

By: Gabe Castillo


TULSA, Oklahoma -

Tulsa Police are investigating after a driver crashed their car into a creek early Friday morning.

According to police, officers were called to the scene near North 56th Street and East M.L.K Jr. Boulevard at around 4:30 a.m.

Police say the driver crashed into the creek and walked herself home. Officers say the driver did not suffer serious injuries.

Currently, it is unclear what led to the accident.

Police blocked off a portion of the road near 56th and M.L.K Boulevard while crews worked to load the vehicle onto a tow truck. The road has since reopened.
