Jenks Defeats Union To Secure 2nd Straight 6A-1 State Championship

Saturday, December 4th 2021, 9:52 pm

Union and Jenks faced off for the championship in the state's largest class on Saturday for the first time since 2014.

Jenks had won the last two regular-season meetings, one of which included a shutout of the newly-named Union Redhawks.

2021 marked the 26th straight year at least one of these teams has made the championship game.

The first play of the game saw Union's Makhai Belt haul in an 80-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Rovaughn Banks, giving the Redhawks a 7-0 edge and a 15-7 lead at the half.

In the third quarter with Union leading 15-13, Jenks' Jayln Stanford took off 33 yards to the endzone and fumbled right before crossing the goal-line. His teammate was there on the recovery, giving the Trojans a 20-15 lead.

After a field goal by the Trojans made it a 23-15 game, a pick-six sealed the deal for the 18th state title in school history for the Trojans, 30-15.



