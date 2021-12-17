Silver Alert Canceled After Missing 87-Year-Old Man Located

By: Gabe Castillo

-

Breaking News Update 12/17/21 5:59 p.m.

Authorities have canceled a silver issued for missing 87-year-old LD Steele after he was located.

It is currently unclear where Steele was found.

This is a breaking news update, the original story can be found below.

---

The Delaware County Sheriff's Office has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 87-year-old man.

According to deputies, LD Steele was last seen at his home around 1:30 p.m. on Friday. Deputies say Steele was headed to a barber in West Siloam Springs, but he never arrived.

Deputies say Steele was last seen wearing a black coat, khaki pants, a khaki shirt, black shoes, a rain hat and glasses.

According to authorities, he was last seen driving a tan 1998 Chevy pickup truck with the license plate number AQX356.

Steele suffers from dementia and authorities say he is in imminent danger of serious bodily harm.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of LD Steele is asked to call the Delaware County Sheriff's Office at (918)-253-4531.