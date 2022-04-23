Washington County Man Accused Of Arson

Friday, April 22nd 2022, 9:30 pm

A Washington County man is in custody and accused of breaking into his ex's house, threatening her, and then lighting the house on fire.

An Ocheleta family has lost everything in a fire. The sheriff's office said Terry Henry is the one who lit the home on fire. Everyone made it out safely, but one of their pets died.

"Well of course anything like this is going to be devastating, the home, the residence was a total loss, of course what wasn't destroyed is going to have damage and those type of things," said undersheriff Jon Copeland.

Undersheriff Jon Copeland said Wednesday morning they got a call about a disturbance at the home. He said Henry broke in through a window, and was threatening his ex, then set the house on fire before leaving.

"Fire had already been dispatched because the caller had already told dispatch the house was on fire," Copeland said.

Copeland said Henry was arrested for a different incident on Friday in Bartlesville.

The undersheriff said this is the second tragedy for this family in a month. First, the ex's home burned to the ground, then, she moved in with her family across the street and now, it's been set on fire. "Yes, it is very coincidental that that happened on the 23 and then we have this one, unfortunately with arson, like a vandalism criminal investigation, they are very challenging," Copeland said.

He said this has been terrifying for the family, and the Red Cross helping them. "Being displaced from your home is always going to be a traumatic event, plus all of the things that led up to," Copeland said.

Copeland said Henry has been booked on one count of first-degree burglary, one count of first-degree arson, and one count of animal cruelty.