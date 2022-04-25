Cowgirls Softball Sweeps Texas With A 2-1 Victory

Sunday, April 24th 2022, 8:20 pm

By: OSU Athletics

The No. 6 Oklahoma State softball team capped a three-game series sweep of No. 16 Texas with a 2-1 win in the second game of a doubleheader Sunday at Cowgirl Stadium.

With the win, the Cowgirls improved to 38-7 overall and maintained their top spot in the Big 12 standings by improving to 14-1 in conference play, while Texas fell to 32-15-1 overall and 7-5 in the league.

OSU has now won 14 of its last 16 over Texas.

Morgan Day logged the win, improving to 9-2 on the year. She pitched five innings and allowed one run while striking out four.

"I've been telling you guys that she's really good," OSU head coach Kenny Gajewski said. "She's showing that and continues that so it's really great to see that."

Julia Cottrill hit her 10th home run of the season in the second inning, tying Sydney Pennington and Chyenne Factor for the team lead.

The lone Texas run came on a sacrifice fly in the third inning. Day stranded three runners, escaping a bases-loaded jam in the inning.

The second OSU run came with Cowgirl runners on first and third. Brianna Evans went to steal second but was thrown out, while Chelsea Alexander scored from third on the play.

Including the weekend sweep over the Longhorns, the Cowgirls have swept four of their five Big 12 series this season.

The Cowgirls travel to Tallahassee, Florida, to take on No. 5 Florida State starting Thursday at 6 p.m. CT.