Cooking Corner: Smashed Brussels Sprouts

Monday, April 25th 2022, 1:31 pm

By: News On 6

We're in the Air Comfort Solutions Kitchen and on Monday, our friend Heather Berryhill is cooking up a a healthy side dish of smashed brussels sprouts

RECIPE: SMASHED BRUSSELS SPROUTS

Ahhh…Brussels Sprouts. Natures most versatile vegetable. There are so many ways to prepare and enjoy this luscious green little

cabbage. But, our favorite way is to serve them up as smashed, cheesy, crispy little golden

nuggets. We think they will soon become your favorite too.

INGREDIENTS

1-1/2 pounds medium to large Brussels sprouts, trimmed

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

2 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese

2 teaspoons everything bagel seasoning

Zest from 1 large lemon

DIRECTIONS

Preheat oven to 425°F. Fill a large bowl with ice water.

Bring a large saucepan of lightly salted water to a boil. Add Brussels Sprouts, reduce heat

to a simmer and cook until just tender when pierced with a skewer, 8 to 10 minutes.

Drain the sprouts and plunge into ice bath. Let stand until cool enough to handle.

Transfer the sprouts to a clean dish towel and pat dry.

Spread the sprouts on a large rimmed baking sheet. Drizzle with oil; toss to coat.

Space the sprouts evenly on the pan then flatten them with the bottom of a mason jar or

sturdy glass.

Roast for 10 minutes. Gently flip the flattened sprouts and sprinkle with Parmesan,

seasoning and lemon zest.

Return to the oven and bake until the cheese has melted, about 5 minutes more.

PREP TIME: 20 Minutes

COOK TIME: 25 minutes

SERVINGS: 4