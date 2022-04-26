News On 6 at 6 a.m. Newscast (April 26)

×
Top Headlines
Emory Bryan
Tulsa's Family & Children's Services and the OSU Center for Health Sciences are formally opening new office space in Legacy Plaza West, one of two redeveloped office buildings now used for non-profit work.
Alex Cameron
There are three fundamental rights — the right to worship, the right to free speech, and the right of public school students not have religion forced on them — are at the center of a case currently before the United States Supreme Court that grew out of a high school football coach’s simple desire to give thanks to God following his team’s games.
Augusta McDonnell
On the Senate floor Tuesday, lawmakers unanimously passed a measure that aims to regulate content in libraries.
Tevis Hillis
In just three weeks, professional golf returns to Oklahoma with the 2022 PGA Championship at Southern Hills in Tulsa.
Jordan Tidwell
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has released video of their troopers were helping pull a car out of building after the driver crashed into the building, causing the car and building to catch fire. It happened on March 27 and troopers said despite all their efforts, the driver didn't make it.
Reagan Ledbetter
The seventh day of the David Ware murder trial ended with both prosecutors and Ware’s attorneys resting their cases on punishment for the murder conviction. Attorneys for both sides will give their closing arguments Wednesday morning, then the jury will decide whether to sentence Ware to life in prison, life without parole, or death.
View More Stories