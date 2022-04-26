South Central PGA Announces $20K In Grants To Grow Golf Around Tulsa

Tuesday, April 26th 2022, 4:46 pm

As preparations continue for the 2022 PGA Championship at Southern Hills in Tulsa, the PGA is working to expand the game of golf across the state through grants.

"We hope to touch about 1,500 kids with those grants," said Brian Davis, Executive Director of South Central PGA.

South Central PGA, which is based in Broken Arrow, announced 18 grants totaling $20,000, that it will give out to different regional courses and programs. Executive Director Brian Davis says the goal is to support golf programs dedicated to youth, diversity, and the military.

"All these golf professionals are already doing programs at their facilities and rather than try to create a cookie-cutter program and go in and say ‘hey we think you should do this, this, and this,” said Davis. “We chose to come alongside them and say hey let's help fund these existing programs.

The courses range from the Oklahoma City area to Wichita to Arkansas and here in Tulsa. One of them is Lafortune Park, which uses the money to help fund its summer golf program.

"They use their grant money to purchase inflatable targets that kids can use to hit tennis balls at,” said Davis. “I have a son that goes to Lafortune Park summer golf camp and he absolutely loves it."

The grants come as the PGA continues to expand the game to everyone. On Monday, through a separate program, the PGA of America donated $250,000 to the city of Tulsa's public-private campaign to improve the four courses they operate in town.



