News On 6 9 a.m. Newscast (April 27)
Wednesday, April 27th 2022, 10:50 am
News On 6
Top Headlines
News On 6
On Tuesday, jurors could decide David Ware's punishment for the murder of Tulsa Police Sergeant Craig Johnson.
Mallory Thomas
Tulsa City Council members are touring some businesses and city amenities in district 7 on Wednesday. This is part of the council's monthly tours across different districts in town.
Emory Bryan
The Fairfax Community Hospital celebrated the opening of an expansion Wednesday, only a couple of years after it was on the verge of closing down.
News On 6
If you're looking to shop this weekend, Vintage Market Days kicks off in Creek County on Friday.
Amy Slanchik
The FBI said it is investigating a double homicide after agents said Kyle Owens shot and killed two men in Oktaha Friday night. According to Owens’ arrest affidavit, he is a member of the Cherokee Nation and the shootings happened within the boundaries of the Muscogee Nation, so the case is being investigated federally.
Associated Press
Even the king cobra is “vulnerable.” More than 1 in 5 species of reptiles worldwide are threatened with extinction, according to a comprehensive new assessment of thousands of species published Wednesday in the journal Nature.
View More Stories