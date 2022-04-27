Tulsa Oilers Fall In Game 3 Against Utah Grizzlies

Wednesday, April 27th 2022, 1:02 pm

Some say a playoff series doesn't really start until the road team wins a game. If that's the case then by the time the Oilers got back to Tulsa Tuesday night they were squarely in a series

Game 3 of the ECHL First Round battle with the Utah Grizzlies was a tough fight at the BOK Center. Jimmy Soper went down low and got a shot to go in the back of the net to give the Oilers a lead in the second period. But on the Power play, Utah's Charle-Edouard D'Astous slammed one in from near the middle of the ice, and the Grizzlies the 2-1 lead. Still in the 2nd D'Astous adds another goal and Utah goes on to win and take a 2-1 series lead.



