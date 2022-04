Wednesday, April 27th 2022, 4:36 pm

By: News On 6

Stroke Awareness month is coming up in May and the CDC says that someone in the U.S. suffers a stroke every 40 seconds. Back in 2020 16% of deaths from cardiovascular disease happened as a result of a stroke. This Wellness Wednesday Dr. Andre Fredieu from Hillcrest joined us to talk about the signs and risks of stroke.