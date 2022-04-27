FBI & Muskogee County Investigating Double Homicide In Oktaha

Wednesday, April 27th 2022, 6:11 pm

Two men are dead after a shooting in Oktaha, a rural town in Muskogee County. The suspect's wife said the whole incident started when two men were trying to run her off the road. Federal investigators are working the case because the suspect is Native American.

In the town of Oktaha, population less than 400, FBI agents said Benjamin Hill Jr. and Stephen Hill were shot to death by Kyle Owens. Investigators said Owens' wife called 911 Friday night, telling the dispatcher she needed police at her house.

Owens' arrest affidavit said the call was difficult to understand, but his wife "made statements about someone trying to run her off the road, about people being on her property, and about her husband either having to shoot or shooting someone."

The dispatcher heard a few gunshots before the call disconnected. When the Muskogee County dispatcher called back, Kyle Owens said "they" are dead in the road, and they were both shot.

Court documents show when the dispatcher tried to ask Owens who shot the men, Owens said, "I decline to say over the phone what happened."

One of the neighbors gave investigators their surveillance video, which the affidavit said only captured audio of the shooting. Investigators said about 20 gunshots can be heard, fired off in "different groups."

That same neighbor told law enforcement she saw Stephen Hill "...standing at the back of his car with his hands up. She says she saw her neighbor coming at Stephen and pointing a gun, then heard two or three gunshots and saw Stephen fall into the ditch."

Another neighbor told investigators they heard Stephen say something to the effect of, "I'm sorry. I'm sorry, it was a joke." Both neighbors said they were related to Stephen.

The affidavit said in between rounds of gunshots, a woman was heard on the surveillance video screaming something to the effect of, “Stop, stop, you’re going to go to jail."

When law enforcement arrived at the scene, the affidavit said the two men were found dead, with their vehicles in a ditch and on the road in front of Owens' house.