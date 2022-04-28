×
Watch Live: 6 In The Morning
Closings
MENU
LIVE
@12PM
LIVE
NOW
64°
Feels like 59°
News
Weather
Sports
Oklahoma's Own Originals
Video
Contests
Recipes
About Us
Seen On
Careers
Brand Focus
Signup
Login
News Home
Tulsa Race Massacre
Something Good
Oklahoma Media Center
AC Covers DC
Crime
Gathering Place
Educate Oklahoma
[Unfiltered]
Coronavirus
Politics
Covering the Capitol
Special Coverage
Oklahoma Earthquakes
Events
Weather Home
Bob Mills Weather Center
WARN Radar
National Radar
Watches & Warnings
Osage SKYCAMS
SkyNews 6 HD
Trav's Wild Weather Camp
Alan's Bus Stop Forecast
Weather App
Ahead of The Storm
Weather 101
Trav's Storm Map
Live Bald Eagle Cam
Weather Teller
Lake Levels
Traffic
Sports Home
PGA 2022
OU
OSU
TU
ORU
Thunder
Ford Sports Blitz
Our State, Our Heisman
High School Football
Scores & Schedules
Athlete of the Week
Play of the Week
Spirit Stick
Home
Weather Vault
Tulsa Race Massacre: 100 Years Later
Oklahoma Together
Something Good
Trips On A Tankful
Ahead of the Storm
Missing Not Forgotten
We Remember: 25 Years Later
Holiday Adventures Week: 2020
State Fair Stories
Tulsa Race Massacre: 2021 Coverage
First and Football
Summer Staycations
Tulsa Special Reports
Crime Stories with Lori Fullbright
The Gathering Place
Craig Day Stories
Top Ten Car Chases
Video Home
Video Requests
Contests Home
Text & Win
Recipes Home
About Us Home
Meet the News Team
Buying Guides
Products
Advertise with Us
Food for Kids
Osage SkyNews 6 HD
News On 6 Requests
TV Schedule
NOW Cable Listings
Tulsa's CW
Seen On
Links Mentioned
Women's History Month
Missing Not Forgotten
Daily Pledge
Oklahoma Together
Job Listings
Brand Focus
Thursday Forecast With Travis Meyer
Join the conversation (
)
Wednesday, April 27th 2022, 10:26 pm
By:
Travis Meyer
Thursday Forecast With Travis Meyer
Meteorologist Travis Meyer is in the Bob Mills Weather Center with your overnight forecast.
More Like This
Thursday Forecast With Travis Meyer
Travis Meyer
Meteorologist Travis Meyer is in the Bob Mills Weather Center with your overnight forecast.
Thursday Forecast With Travis Meyer
Travis Meyer
Meteorologist Travis Meyer is in the Bob Mills Weather Center with your overnight forecast.
Thursday Morning Forecast With Alan Crone
Alan Crone
Meteorologist Alan Crone has your Thursday morning forecast from the Bob Mills Weather Center.
Thursday Morning Forecast With Alan Crone
Alan Crone
Meteorologist Alan Crone has your Thursday morning forecast from the Bob Mills Weather Center.
Wednesday Evening Forecast With Travis Meyer
Travis Meyer
Meteorologist Travis Meyer is in the Bob Mills Weather Center with your evening forecast.
Wednesday Evening Forecast With Travis Meyer
Travis Meyer
Meteorologist Travis Meyer is in the Bob Mills Weather Center with your evening forecast.
Wednesday Afternoon Forecast With Stephen Nehrenz
Stephen Nehrenz
Meteorologist Stephen Nehrenz with the Wednesday afternoon forecast from the Bob Mills Weather Center.
Wednesday Afternoon Forecast With Stephen Nehrenz
Stephen Nehrenz
Meteorologist Stephen Nehrenz with the Wednesday afternoon forecast from the Bob Mills Weather Center.
View More Stories
More Like This
Thursday Forecast With Travis Meyer
Travis Meyer
Meteorologist Travis Meyer is in the Bob Mills Weather Center with your overnight forecast.
Thursday Morning Forecast With Alan Crone
Alan Crone
Meteorologist Alan Crone has your Thursday morning forecast from the Bob Mills Weather Center.
Wednesday Evening Forecast With Travis Meyer
Travis Meyer
Meteorologist Travis Meyer is in the Bob Mills Weather Center with your evening forecast.
Wednesday Afternoon Forecast With Stephen Nehrenz
Stephen Nehrenz
Meteorologist Stephen Nehrenz with the Wednesday afternoon forecast from the Bob Mills Weather Center.
Wednesday Mid-Morning Forecast With Stephen Nehrenz
Stephen Nehrenz
Stephen Nehrenz is in the Bob Mills Weather Center with a forecast for Wednesday and a look at the week ahead.
Wednesday Morning Forecast with Alan Crone
Alan Crone
Alan Crone is in the Bob Mills Weather Center with a forecast for Wednesday.
View More Stories
Top Headlines
Paleontologists Discover Fossil Of Megaraptor In Southern Argentina
CBS News
A megaraptor with blade-like claws that lived some 70 million years ago has been discovered in southern Argentina.
Tracking Friday Severe Weather Threats
Alan Crone
Early morning rain will impact parts of Green Country on Thursday before gusty winds move in toward the afternoon.
Supply Chain Issues Delay Opening Of New Broken Arrow Senior Center
Cal Day
A new senior community center is nearing the end of construction and will open soon in Broken Arrow. The center is about a month behind schedule because of supply chain issues, but will offer several new amenities when completed.
Ukraine Says Russian Offensive In East Picks Up Momentum
Associated Press
Ukraine said Thursday that Russia’s offensive in the east picked up momentum, with several towns coming under intense attack as Moscow’s forces attempt to surround Ukrainian troops.
Breyer Honored By Chief Justice In Final Oral Argument Before Retiring
CBS News
Chief Justice John Roberts delivered Wednesday a brief, touching tribute to retiring Justice Stephen Breyer at the end of what was the final oral argument session of Breyer's 28-year tenure on the high court.
Climate Change May Increase Risk Of New Infectious Diseases
Associated Press
Climate change will result in thousands of new viruses spread among animal species by 2070 — and that’s likely to increase the risk of emerging infectious diseases jumping from animals to humans, according to a new study.
View More Stories