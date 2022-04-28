Paleontologists Discover Fossil Of Megaraptor In Southern Argentina

Thursday, April 28th 2022, 5:49 am

By: CBS News

A megaraptor with blade-like claws that lived some 70 million years ago has been discovered in southern Argentina.

These fossils belong to the Maip macrothorax, revealing a dinosaur that reached heights of 32 feet and weighed about five tones.

Found in Argentina’s Santa Cruz Province in 2020, the fossils are well preserved and give detailed insights into the make-up of the dinosaurs such as its muscles and ligaments.

The Maip macrothorax roamed Argentina’s Patagonia region some 70 million years ago during the Cretaceous period.

The fossils are on display at Buenos Aires’ Bernardino Rivadavia Natural Sciences Museum.