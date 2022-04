Friday, April 29th 2022, 12:40 pm

By: News On 6

Pet of the Week: Rudy the Hound mix

Meet our pet of the week.

This is Rudy the 8-month-old hound mix. Rudy loves everyone and is an energetic puppy. He would do best with an active family and would need a backyard to play in.

If you'd like to adopt Rudy, call the Animal Rescue Foundation at 919-622-5962 or visit their ARF house at LaFortune Park.