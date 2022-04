Friday, April 29th 2022, 4:17 pm

By: News On 6

Every week we recognize an "Innovative Teacher and every month we award one of our honorees $1,000 thanks to our partnership with "Every Kid Counts Oklahoma."

This month's winner is Cynthia O'Donnell. She's a 9th-grade teacher at Union High School Freshman Academy I sat down with her this afternoon to talk about how she plans to use the money.