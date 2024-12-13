Volunteers Needed For DVIS 'Joy Givers Program:' How You Can Help

DVIS seeks volunteers for its Joy Givers Program to wrap gifts for 90 survivor families this Christmas.

Volunteers from Domestic Violence Intervention Services, DVIS, are looking for more people to help their Joy Givers Program.

How You Can Help:

You can offer your time and help wrap gifts that will go to 90 survivor families to open on Christmas.

"I put together an application and I asked the client, 'What makes you smile?' and the responses that we got are incredible,” Dawn Elmore, Volunteer Coordinator, said. “So many women were able to say I would like just make sure that my children are safe, or I would just like to know that they will get one thing that they really want for Christmas."

Elmore had volunteers like Barbara Abercrombie lend their gift-wrapping skills.

"Being here today giving back, wrapping these gifts, and seeing all these wonderful donations that DVIS has received to make Christmas easier on the families and just a little bit brighter,” Abercrombie said.

Elmore and Abercrombie have a lot to accomplish before Dec. 25, and they hope others will join.

How to Sign Up:

You can head to their website by clicking here to learn more about volunteer opportunities.

