Tulsa woman celebrates 101st birthday, seeks to repair family home with community's help

By: Ryan Gillin

A Tulsa woman just turned 101, and she’s been living in the same home for 50 years. She wants to keep living there for the remainder of her life. But Ann Jones's home needs a lot of work—more than her family can handle alone.

In a neighborhood in Tulsa, generations of the Jones family love to get together, all under the roof of Ann Jones.

"She’s the matriarch of the Jones's lineage," said Imani Jones, Ann’s great-niece.

Many of Imani’s memories were formed at Ann’s house. Photos of the first day of school and birthday celebrations are well-preserved by her 101-year-old great-great aunt.

"She's been here for a long time, and it's part of the reason she doesn’t want to move," Imani said.

But the house is in bad shape—from busted pipes to a leaky roof, it needs a lot of love.

"We just want to make this her home again,” said Imani. "We have done our part to try and supplement to help them keep the house as well as we can, but we really reached out because we need help from the community."

The home has been in the family for more than 50 years—it was a birthday present to Ann from her late husband, Walter.

"Back then, many Black families were not homeowners, and she owns this home free and clear. She has for all these years," Imani said.

And she hopes to keep it that way.

This is not just a place where Imani’s memories were made. To her, it’s a symbol of hard work and pride.

"Well, I worked all the time," Ann said.

Ann worked hard and served the community, retiring from the food bank in her 90s. But her family came first.

"I went through a lot, and one of the main things that I remember is my aunt encouraging me to continue to fight on, to not give up, to keep pushing, to keep persevering. She’s always been that to me," said Imani.

She served many, and now her family hopes the community will serve her.

The family hopes they can get help from nonprofits that specialize in free home repair.

To contribute to a GoFundMe for Ann, CLICK HERE.

