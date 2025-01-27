Meet Finnegan Fursby: The Library Cat Teaching Tulsa Kids About Geography

Finnegan Fursby, the library cat, engages Tulsa students in geography through fun challenges and inspires curiosity in learning.

By: Ryan Gillin

At Key Elementary School in Tulsa, one unofficial mascot has captured the hearts and the imagination of students while teaching them about the world.

Finnegan Fursby, a cat who roams the school library, has become an unlikely star among students and staff.

Who Is Finnegan Fursby?

Finnegan belongs to librarian Ivy Jones, who first introduced him to the library by chance.

“He came and visited one time, and the response from the kids was so positive that I try to find ways to incorporate him in things,” said Jones.

Though his work ethic is questionable—“He just lays around,” Jones joked—Finnegan’s presence has transformed the library into a place of excitement and curiosity.

“Whenever I involve him, the response from the kids is a lot stronger,” Jones said.

How Finnegan Teaches Geography

Each week, students participate in a geography challenge inspired by Finnegan. Jones "sends" Finnegan to different locations around the world, and students have to guess where he is.

“It’s really cool because he can actually travel around the world and tell us what he learns about,” said student ReighLynn Carlile.

This creative approach not only engages students with geography but also brings a storybook character to life, making learning interactive and fun.

What’s Next for Finnegan Fursby?

Jones hopes to write a story featuring Finnegan’s journeys one day. For now, Finnegan will keep delighting students at Key Elementary, proving that even a laid-back library cat can spark curiosity and learning.