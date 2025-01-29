Tulsa teacher’s assistant inspired by former educator

Valeria Padilla, a college student and teacher's assistant in Tulsa, is inspired by her former teacher Mr. Cecil to create a safe learning environment for children.

By: Ryan Gillin

A Tulsa college student is following her dreams of working with children.

She is currently working as a teacher's assistant at the Tulsa Educare Kendall-Whittier Preschool.

As a new teacher's assistant, Valeria Padilla wants these kiddos to feel supported just like she did when she was their age.

"I want to become the teacher that they are going to remember when they are 21," she said.

Because she had a teacher that she remembers all these years later, who taught just across the hall.

"Mr. Cecil. He was so amazing," Padilla said. "I came here not knowing any English and it's really really touching for me to see that even through our language barrier, he was still able to make me feel safe in the classroom."

While taking classes at TCC, she also spends her time teaching at Tulsa Educare.

Mr. Cecil is a huge part of why she wanted to pursue a career working with children.

"I definitely have thought a lot about the way he made me feel and the way I want to make kids feel," said Padilla. "That is really really important to me to make my classroom feel like a safe place and a home to them."

She wishes she could thank that teacher who made Homeroom 9 her second home.

"I think I would cry honestly. Like I said, he's been a huge part of my life, and I don't even think he knows it and my parents, and my family."

She plans on attending OSU in the fall and to pursue a career in child psychology.

She is also trying to find Mr. Cecil so she can thank him.