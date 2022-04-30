Tulsa Woman Arrested After Beating Man's Truck, Running Away From Officers Naked

Saturday, April 30th 2022, 4:06 pm

By: News On 6

A Tulsa woman is in jail Saturday after police said she beat a truck with a piece of wood and then took off all her clothes and ran away.

Officers said a man flagged them down near Skelly and Memorial where they found the woman, identified as Jyl Russell.

The man told them Russell beat his truck with a piece of wood. When police tried to talk to her, she took off all her clothes and ran naked through the intersection of 31st and Memorial.

Authorities said they caught up to her, but she refused to put her clothes back on and cooperate.

Because of her erratic and violent behavior, police said they believe she was under the influence of drugs.

After Russell was booked, officers discovered she also lied about her name at first.