State, Federal Agriculture Services Confirm Case Of Avian Flu In Sequoyah County

Sunday, May 1st 2022, 11:26 am

By: News On 6

All poultry exhibition, public sales and swap meets have been banned statewide, effective immediately, after an avian flu case was confirmed in Oklahoma.

The Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food and Forestry and the United States Department of Agriculture Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service confirmed the positive case Sunday.

Officials said the virus, known as the highly pathogenic avian influenza, was found in a Sequoyah County poultry flock. They hope the ban halts any potential spread of the virus. The ban is set to end July 30, unless more evidence proves the ban should be extended.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the recent virus detections in birds aren't a public health concern at this time. Officials stressed that it remains safe to consume poultry products, and there is no risk to the food supply.

Any infected bird(s) will not enter the food supply system, state agricultural department officials said.

State officials have quarantined the affected area while they investigate the extent of the infection.