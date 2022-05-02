Cooking Corner: Strawberry Arugula Salad
TULSA, Oklahoma -
Welcome to the Cooking Corner in the Air Comfort Solutions Kitchen.
Liza Talliaferro from Panera is here making a Strawberry Arugula Salad.
10 minutes
Ingredients
- 1/2 each avocado, diced
- 10 oz. baby arugula
- 1 tbsp. basil, chiffonade
- 2 tbsp. candied walnuts, chopped
- 2 tbsp. Gorgonzola cheese, crumbled
- 1 each nectarine, sliced
- 1/4 cup Panera Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing
- 2 each radishes, sliced thin
- 1/4 cup red onion, sliced thin
- 10 each strawberries, sliced
Steps
- In a medium bowl, combine baby arugula, basil, radish, onion, gorgonzola cheese, candied walnuts and balsamic dressing; toss lightly to combine.
- Divide on to 4 serving bowls or plates and garnish each with the strawberries, nectarine and avocado.
Or, Try This
- How to Chiffonade -- Chiffonade is a slicing technique to cut basil into long thin strips. This can be done by stacking basil leaves, rolling them tightly, then slicing the leaves perpendicular to the roll.
- This salad is also delicious with fresh peaches or plums instead of nectarines.
- If you do not like Gorgonzola cheese, this salad is also great with crumbled feta, crumbled goat cheese or shaved asiago cheese.
