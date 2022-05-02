Cooking Corner: Strawberry Arugula Salad

Monday, May 2nd 2022, 1:10 pm

By: News On 6

Liza Talliaferro from Panera is here making a Strawberry Arugula Salad.

You can check out many more recipes just like this one HERE.





10 minutes

Ingredients

1/2 each avocado, diced 10 oz. baby arugula 1 tbsp. basil, chiffonade 2 tbsp. candied walnuts, chopped 2 tbsp. Gorgonzola cheese, crumbled 1 each nectarine, sliced 1/4 cup Panera Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing 2 each radishes, sliced thin 1/4 cup red onion, sliced thin 10 each strawberries, sliced

Steps

In a medium bowl, combine baby arugula, basil, radish, onion, gorgonzola cheese, candied walnuts and balsamic dressing; toss lightly to combine. Divide on to 4 serving bowls or plates and garnish each with the strawberries, nectarine and avocado.

Or, Try This

How to Chiffonade -- Chiffonade is a slicing technique to cut basil into long thin strips. This can be done by stacking basil leaves, rolling them tightly, then slicing the leaves perpendicular to the roll. This salad is also delicious with fresh peaches or plums instead of nectarines. If you do not like Gorgonzola cheese, this salad is also great with crumbled feta, crumbled goat cheese or shaved asiago cheese.

