Monday, May 2nd 2022, 5:21 pm

By: News On 6

OHP Shares Video Of Driver Crashing Into Troopers Parked Car

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) shared a video of the moment a driver crashed into a patrol car on the Turner Turnpike.

The crash happened about two weeks ago in Lincoln County.

troopers said the driver swerved to avoid a car and slammed into a trooper's parked vehicle.

the trooper had minor injuries and the driver received a ticket for reckless driving.