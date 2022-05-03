×
Tuesday, May 3rd 2022, 4:35 am
By:
News On 6
News On 6 at 10 p.m. Newscast (May 2)
Top Headlines
Boston Subway 'Short Circuit' Blamed After Man Dragged To Death
CBS News
A passenger door on a Boston subway car did not function properly when a man got his arm stuck in it and was dragged to his death last month, federal investigators said Monday.
Warrant Issued For Corrections Official Who Left Jail With Inmate
CBS News
Authorities in Alabama announced Monday morning an arrest warrant has been issued for corrections official Vicky White after she left a detention center with suspected killer Casey Cole White on Friday. Investigators say the two aren't related, and Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton said authorities are investigating whether Vicky White was a willing participant in the escape.
British Girl Madeleine McCann Still Missing After 15 Years
Associated Press
The parents of Madeleine McCann, a British toddler who vanished from an apartment during her family’s vacation in Portugal 15 years ago and captured global interest, say they remain hopeful that efforts by police in three countries to solve the mystery will eventually bring answers.
Pope Offers To Meet Putin, Still Waiting To Hear Back
Associated Press
Pope Francis has told an Italian newspaper that he has offered to travel to Moscow to meet with President Vladimir Putin to try to end Russia’s war in Ukraine, but that he hasn’t yet heard back. Francis said he made the offer about three weeks into Russia’s invasion, via the Vatican secretary of state, Cardinal Pietro Parolin.
Cool, Dry Conditions Before More Severe Threats Return
Alan Crone
A calm Tuesday is expected after an evening of severe weather, but storm chances could soon return to Green Country.
Storm Leaves Debris Trail And Homes Damaged In Cyril
News 9
News 9's Caleb Califano went to Cyril, Oklahoma to survey damage from severe storms that destroyed homes and structures of the community.
