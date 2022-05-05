Overnight Storms Move Through Green Country

Thursday, May 5th 2022, 2:57 am

Severe Weather Update 5:56 a.m. 5/5/22

The National Weather Service has extended the Flash Flood Warning for the following counties: Adair, Cherokee, McIntosh, Muskogee, Okfuskee, Okmulgee, Sequoyah. This warning will be in effect until 8 a.m. on Thursday morning.

Severe Weather Update 3:42 a.m. 5/5/22

An overnight round of storms is moving through Green Country.

According to Okmulgee emergency management, 35 water rescues were performed in the area between 9 p.m. Wednesday and 4 a.m. on Thursday.

Severe Weather Update 3:00 a.m. 5/5/22

Portions of US-69 in Muskogee are completely shut down due to flooding, according to Storm Tracker Von Castor. Travel is strongly discouraged around Muskogee. Major flooding continues with some high-water rescues reported. Numerous stretches of US-75 are also shut down in Okmulgee County as well, from between Preston and Okmulgee, in the town of Okmulgee, and south of town.

**Flash Flood Warning for Adair, Cherokee, McIntosh, Muskogee, Okfuskee and Sequoyah County in OK until 6:00am Thursday.

**Tornado Watch for Adair, Cherokee, Haskell, Hughes, Latimer, Le Flore, McIntosh, Muskogee, Okfuskee, Okmulgee, Pittsburg, Pushmataha, Sequoyah, and Wagoner County in OK until 4:00 am.

The strongest part of the storm will occur overnight and will not slow down until closer to early Thursday morning. Thursday afternoon will be a large improvement going into the weekend.

