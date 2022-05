Thursday, May 5th 2022, 11:22 am

By: News On 6

The first tornado spotted in Oklahoma Wednesday was north of Maud and multiple vortices came off the main funnel.

The entire circulation was over a mile wide, but it never touched down. This twister in Maud moved toward Seminole and was the same system that caused all the damage we saw in Seminole.

After it hit Seminole the tornado touches down multiple times in Comwell and Okemah.