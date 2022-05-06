Supreme Court Justices Get Increased Security After Roe V. Wade Leak

Friday, May 6th 2022, 8:26 am

By: CBS News

The Supreme Court is under lockdown with eight-foot fencing around the building, all entry points blocked to vehicles and more officers on patrol. It's a scene reminiscent of what Washington, D.C., looked like after the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

CBS News has learned the nine Supreme Court justices have been given extra security since general threats of violence against the justices have increased after a draft majority opinion suggesting the high court would overturn Roe v. Wade was leaked and published by Politico. The justices' home locations have been shared online and they're receiving more targeted personal phone threats.

Justice Samuel Alito, author of the draft majority opinion, canceled a scheduled appearance Thursday in Nashville, and the other justices are also cutting back on public events.

"The risk is real. The U.S. Marshals Service is there to provide protection for judges in the federal judiciary, but it's not enough," Republican Sen. John Cornyn said.

On Thursday, Chief Justice John Roberts addressed the leak, calling it "absolutely appalling" and called the leaker "foolish." The Supreme Court has confirmed the authenticity of the draft opinion, but said it "does not represent a decision by the court or the final position of any member on the issues in the case."

While protests have been mostly peaceful so far, there is growing concern about potential violence leading up to the official ruling. Crowds at the Supreme Court are expected to grow in the days and weeks ahead.

First published on May 5, 2022 / 8:21 PM

© 2022 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.