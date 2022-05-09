Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson Officially Confirmed For 2022 PGA Championship In Tulsa

Monday, May 9th 2022, 5:38 pm

The field is now set for the PGA Championship at Southern Hills in Tulsa.

The PGA announced the golfers Monday afternoon with 155 players, and two big names stick out, Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson.

There has been a lot of speculation about these two golfers in recent weeks. Phil Mickelson has been away from golf since February after making controversial comments about the PGA Tour and Saudi Arabia. Mickelson was the talk of the sport this time last year though, after winning the 2021 PGA Championship at the age of 50.

He also won the tournament in 2005. There's also been talk recently about Tiger Woods. He is officially in the field after playing in the Masters last month. Tiger was in a car accident just a year ago that left him with serious injuries. About a week and a half ago, he made a surprise visit to Southern Hills for a practice round to test out the course. After the Master's in April, he said he felt good.

"A month ago I didn't know if I could pull this off,” said Woods back in April. “I think it was a positive and I got some work to do and I'm looking forward to it.”

