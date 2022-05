Tuesday, May 10th 2022, 4:54 pm

By: News On 6

This week's Innovative Teacher is Lori Martin.

She teaches 11th and 12 grade math at Pryor High School.

She uses a flip classroom format, which allows students to learn course work through videos and during class time, students can do their homework while asking her questions.

