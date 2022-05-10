×
Need to Know: Oklahoma Lake Levels
News On 6 at 4 p.m. Newscast (May 10)
Join the conversation
)
Tuesday, May 10th 2022, 5:48 pm
By:
News On 6
News On 6 at 4 p.m. Newscast (May 10)
TULSA, Oklahoma -
News On 6 at 4 p.m. Newscast (May 10).
Top Headlines
Tulsa Police Arrest Man Accused Of Beating, Raping Elderly Woman
Ashlyn Brothers
The Tulsa Police Fugitive Squad arrested a man accused of brutally beating and raping an elderly woman in her home.
TU Softball Player Excels On The Diamond Despite Cancer Diagnosis
News On 6
Makayla Jackson has been key to the University of Tulsa softball team's offensive success this season, hitting .210 with 17 RBI. But her journey back to the diamond makes her story even more impressive. Dan hawk had the story.
Tulsa Race Massacre Survivor Celebrates 108th Birthday
News On 6
One of the survivors of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre turned 108 on Tuesday.
Game Wardens Euthanize Alligator Found In Claremore Lake
News On 6
Game wardens said they had to put down a nine-foot-long alligator that they found at Claremore Lake.
City Of Tulsa Selects Developer For Evans-Fintube Site
Grant Stephens
The City of Tulsa has announced that a group of developers called Team Alchemy has been selected to develop the historic Evans-Fintube site near downtown Tulsa.
Union Public Schools Announces Changes To The District's Schedule
McKenzie Gladney
Some parents are frustrated with the schedule changes at Union Public Schools. Union Public Schools said the decision to change hours for the 2022-2023 school year comes after a shortage of buses, and because some buses have difficulty getting students to school on time.
