Tulsa Police Arrest Man Accused Of Animal Cruelty

Wednesday, May 11th 2022, 10:07 pm

By: News On 6

A man was arrested by Tulsa police, accused of animal cruelty, on Wednesday evening.

Officers said Alberto Esparza was taken into custody after his neighbor said he beat his own dog with a large, wooden mallet.

When officers responded to the scene, they said they saw the Pitbull lying on the ground. After officers called for the dog to come to them, they said it walked slowly and with a severe limp.

Esparza stated that his dog tried to bite one of his pet birds, so he followed the dog as it walked outside and struck it with a mallet from behind.

The dog was picked up by animal control and taken to a veterinarian, officers said. The veterinarian stated that the dog had a dislocated back hip.