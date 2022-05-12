×
Watch Live: 6 In The Morning
×
Watch Our Special: Southern Hills, The PGA Returns
×
Need to Know: Oklahoma Lake Levels
Closings
MENU
LIVE
@12PM
LIVE
NOW
71°
Feels like 77°
News
Weather
Sports
Oklahoma's Own Originals
Video
Contests
Recipes
About Us
Seen On
Careers
Brand Focus
Signup
Login
News Home
Tulsa Race Massacre
Something Good
Oklahoma Media Center
AC Covers DC
Crime
Gathering Place
Educate Oklahoma
[Unfiltered]
Coronavirus
Politics
Covering the Capitol
Special Coverage
Oklahoma Earthquakes
Events
Weather Home
Bob Mills Weather Center
WARN Radar
National Radar
Watches & Warnings
Osage SKYCAMS
SkyNews 6 HD
Trav's Wild Weather Camp
Alan's Bus Stop Forecast
Weather App
Ahead of The Storm
Weather 101
Trav's Storm Map
Live Bald Eagle Cam
Weather Teller
Lake Levels
Traffic
Sports Home
PGA 2022
OU
OSU
TU
ORU
Thunder
Ford Sports Blitz
Our State, Our Heisman
High School Football
Scores & Schedules
Athlete of the Week
Play of the Week
Spirit Stick
Home
Weather Vault
Tulsa Race Massacre: 100 Years Later
Oklahoma Together
Something Good
Trips On A Tankful
Ahead of the Storm
Missing Not Forgotten
We Remember: 25 Years Later
Holiday Adventures Week: 2020
State Fair Stories
Tulsa Race Massacre: 2021 Coverage
First and Football
Summer Staycations
Tulsa Special Reports
Crime Stories with Lori Fullbright
The Gathering Place
Craig Day Stories
Top Ten Car Chases
Video Home
Video Requests
Contests Home
Text & Win
Recipes Home
About Us Home
Meet the News Team
Buying Guides
Products
Advertise with Us
Food for Kids
Osage SkyNews 6 HD
News On 6 Requests
TV Schedule
NOW Cable Listings
Tulsa's CW
Seen On
Links Mentioned
Women's History Month
Missing Not Forgotten
Daily Pledge
Oklahoma Together
Job Listings
Brand Focus
Thursday Forecast With Travis Meyer
Join the conversation (
)
Wednesday, May 11th 2022, 10:23 pm
By:
Travis Meyer
Thursday Forecast With Travis Meyer
Meteorologist Travis Meyer is in the Bob Mills Weather Center with your overnight forecast.
More Like This
Thursday Forecast With Travis Meyer
Travis Meyer
Meteorologist Travis Meyer is in the Bob Mills Weather Center with your overnight forecast.
Thursday Forecast With Travis Meyer
Travis Meyer
Meteorologist Travis Meyer is in the Bob Mills Weather Center with your overnight forecast.
Thursday Morning Forecast With Alan Crone
Alan Crone
Meteorologist Alan Crone has your Thursday morning forecast from the Bob Mills Weather Center.
Thursday Morning Forecast With Alan Crone
Alan Crone
Meteorologist Alan Crone has your Thursday morning forecast from the Bob Mills Weather Center.
Wednesday Evening Forecast With Travis Meyer
Travis Meyer
Meteorologist Travis Meyer is in the Bob Mills Weather Center with your evening forecast.
Wednesday Evening Forecast With Travis Meyer
Travis Meyer
Meteorologist Travis Meyer is in the Bob Mills Weather Center with your evening forecast.
Wednesday Afternoon Forecast With Stephen Nehrenz
Stephen Nehrenz
Meteorologist Stephen Nehrenz with the Wednesday afternoon forecast from the Bob Mills Weather Center.
Wednesday Afternoon Forecast With Stephen Nehrenz
Stephen Nehrenz
Meteorologist Stephen Nehrenz with the Wednesday afternoon forecast from the Bob Mills Weather Center.
View More Stories
More Like This
Thursday Forecast With Travis Meyer
Travis Meyer
Meteorologist Travis Meyer is in the Bob Mills Weather Center with your overnight forecast.
Thursday Morning Forecast With Alan Crone
Alan Crone
Meteorologist Alan Crone has your Thursday morning forecast from the Bob Mills Weather Center.
Wednesday Evening Forecast With Travis Meyer
Travis Meyer
Meteorologist Travis Meyer is in the Bob Mills Weather Center with your evening forecast.
Wednesday Afternoon Forecast With Stephen Nehrenz
Stephen Nehrenz
Meteorologist Stephen Nehrenz with the Wednesday afternoon forecast from the Bob Mills Weather Center.
Wednesday Mid-Morning Forecast With Stephen Nehrenz
Stephen Nehrenz
Stephen Nehrenz is in the Bob Mills Weather Center with a forecast for Wednesday and a look at the week ahead.
Wednesday Morning Forecast with Alan Crone
Alan Crone
Alan Crone is in the Bob Mills Weather Center with a forecast for Wednesday.
View More Stories
Top Headlines
New York Lottery Says 'Human Error' Caused Wrong Winning Numbers To Be Published
CBS News
The New York Lottery said "human error" is to blame for the wrong winning numbers being published in a recent drawing. The correct numbers have been released and payments are being suspended as the issue is resolved.
Army Poised To Revamp Alaska Forces To Prep For Arctic Fight
Associated Press
The U.S. Army is poised to revamp its forces in Alaska to better prepare for future cold-weather conflicts, and it is expected to replace the larger, heavily equipped Stryker Brigade in the state with a more mobile, infantry unit better suited for the frigid fight, according to Army leaders.
Ukraine To Hold First War Crimes Trial Of Captured Russian
Associated Press
Ukraine’s top prosecutor disclosed plans Wednesday for the first war crimes trial of a captured Russian soldier, as fighting raged in the east and south and the Kremlin left open the possibility of annexing a corner of the country it seized early in the invasion.
Justices To Meet For 1st Time Since Leak Of Draft Roe Ruling
Associated Press
The Supreme Court’s nine justices will gather in private for their first scheduled meeting since the leak of a draft opinion that would overrule Roe v. Wade and sharply curtail abortion rights in roughly half the states.
Soldier Dies After Being Attacked By Bear On Base In Alaska
CBS News
A U.S. Army soldier died of injuries sustained in a bear attack Tuesday in Alaska.
House Votes To Allow Staffers To Unionize
CBS News
The House passed a resolution Tuesday night allowing congressional staff to unionize, approving the measure by a party-line vote of 217 to 202.
View More Stories