Hamilton Elementary In Tulsa Hosts 'Olympic' Games For Students

Thursday, May 12th 2022, 4:44 pm

By: News On 6

Thursday, Tulsa students at Hamilton Elementary celebrated the end of the school year by competing in some fun games.

The pressure was on to win one of the school's Olympic medals, but not everyone was as competitive.

“It’s fun but some games can go for a while and get a little boring, but it’s still fun," said Jaci Young.

The Olympic games are not the same PE-style games the students play every day. The ones they played Thursday are unique.

“We had some of the students write down a game that they made up and the coaches both picked out some games to play," said Young.

Along with helping create the games some students helped judge and keep score.

“If you make it and wipe the faces off the balloons, you run. I blow the whistle and you go to the next station," said Emonie Reese.

Reese helped with the water balloon race and the track race outside.

“Coach A will tell you to run around two times and then once you come out you let the next person go and there is only two people can go at a time cause you bump into each other," said Reese. "I get to make new friends with the big kids."