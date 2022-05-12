City Announces Plans For Route 66 Museum In Tulsa

Thursday, May 12th 2022, 5:40 pm

By: News On 6

A new Route 66 Interpretative Center planned for Tulsa will include a hotel and apartments, a restaurant, and classic rental cars for quick trips around Tulsa.

Sharp Development, with a design by Selser Schaefer Architects, was chosen by the City of Tulsa to develop the project.

The Center will be built at 9th and Riverside in Tulsa, across the street from the Cyrus Avery Plaza, honoring the Tulsa engineer credited with envisioning the highway.

Construction work is due to start this summer, with construction complete in time for the centennial of Route 66 in 2026.