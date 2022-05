Friday, May 13th 2022, 5:40 pm

By: News On 6

News On 6 is recognizing students and their contributions to Green Country.

This week's student of the week is Chloe Griffin, a 12th grader at Prue High School. Chloe is a captain on her cheer team and a student council secretary. She is also on the superintendent's honor roll and has received several awards at school.