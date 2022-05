Saturday, May 14th 2022, 2:33 pm

By: News On 6, News 9

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said it is stressing the dangers of excessive speeding after a trooper stopped a car going more than 90 over the speed limit.

OHP shared the picture of the ticket, which was written in Cotton County.

The ticket said the driver was going 165 miles per hour in a 75 mile-per-hour zone.

The ticket is worth nearly $500.